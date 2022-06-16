Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CREG stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

