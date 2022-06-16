SmartMesh (SMT) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

SmartMesh (SMT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $4,891.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

