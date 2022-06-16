Smaugs NFT Hits Market Cap of $264,668.26 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $264,668.26 and $594.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,081.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.81 or 0.33997806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00088339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

