Societe Generale Lowers Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Maisons du Monde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Maisons du Monde stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Maisons du Monde has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

