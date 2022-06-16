Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 895,600 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Society Pass by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the first quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Society Pass by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. Society Pass has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $77.34.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Society Pass from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

