SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Acquires $249,705.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,500.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Anthony Noto bought 16,907 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $112,431.55.

On Monday, June 6th, Anthony Noto bought 21,750 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,075.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Anthony Noto acquired 37,056 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,016.32.

On Thursday, May 19th, Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Anthony Noto acquired 17,375 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,772.50.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.94 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.84.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $185,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

