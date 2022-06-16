SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,238,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 5,271,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SOHOF remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday. SOHO China has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.
About SOHO China (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOHO China (SOHOF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.