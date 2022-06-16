SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,238,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 5,271,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SOHOF remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday. SOHO China has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

