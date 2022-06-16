SOMESING (SSX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.05 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $59.48 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,223.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.66 or 0.32914603 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00402826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00037202 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.