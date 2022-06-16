Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $1.63

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.53. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 77,076 shares trading hands.
SRNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.
The company has a market cap of $612.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.