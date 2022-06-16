Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,537.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $176,654.51 and approximately $4,537.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spaceswap MILK2 alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,083% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.62 or 0.32833784 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00398350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap MILK2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap MILK2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap MILK2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.