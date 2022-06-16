SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.19. 166,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,475. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.