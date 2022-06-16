SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) is Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.0% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $69.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

