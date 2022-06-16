Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 258,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,591% from the average daily volume of 15,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a market cap of $92.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 322.34% and a negative net margin of 548.32%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.