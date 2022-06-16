Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SPPI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 1,845,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $141.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

