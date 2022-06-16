SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,242.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.67.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSP Group stock remained flat at $$3.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.