Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Down 34.3% in May

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.
SRGZ stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Star Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
Star Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Gold (SRGZ)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.