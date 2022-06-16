Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Down 34.3% in May

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

SRGZ stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Star Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Star Gold Company Profile

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. Its flagship property is the Longstreet Property, which includes 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

