StarterCoin (STAC) Price Down 54.4% Over Last Week

StarterCoin (STAC) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One StarterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,310.62 and approximately $33.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,349.32 or 1.00038910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00113774 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

