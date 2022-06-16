Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.
Shares of STWD opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.