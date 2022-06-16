Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.