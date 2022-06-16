Stephens Inc. AR Buys 20,117 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $57,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.26. 19,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,710. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.89 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

