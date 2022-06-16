Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.53. 120,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

