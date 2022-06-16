Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 106,221 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.29% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $44,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after acquiring an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,169,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.31. 26,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.79 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

