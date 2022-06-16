Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 146,470 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.24% of Ares Capital worth $24,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 209,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

