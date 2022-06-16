Steven Machuga Sells 8,660 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $55,683.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,718.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Machuga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $119,597.22.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $974.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.34. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

