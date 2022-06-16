STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Down 34.0% in May

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

STM stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,701,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Barclays lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.