StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $20.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.71. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

