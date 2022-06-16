StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNWB. Hovde Group decreased their price target on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Cindy H. Finnie bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,101 shares of company stock worth $37,550 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.