StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

