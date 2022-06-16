StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.07.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

