StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.07.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
