StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

