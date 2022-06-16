StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.78.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%.
Security National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
