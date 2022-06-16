StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SSY opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.