StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.53. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 194.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

