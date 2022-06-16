StockNews.com Lowers ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $40.55 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ABM Industries by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.