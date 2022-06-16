StockNews.com Lowers Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:DCI opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

