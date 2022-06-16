StockNews.com Upgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of MITK opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.13 million, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,647,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.6% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 194,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

