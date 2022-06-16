Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.21. 40,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 45,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $244.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the quarter. Studio City International makes up 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

