Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.45

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SHGKY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.