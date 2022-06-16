SUN (old) (SUN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 330.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,093.14 or 0.47805605 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00411642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00082674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.08 or 1.00019900 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002365 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.