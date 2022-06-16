Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Acquires 8,457 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,713.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,647,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,676,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 29 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $114.26.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,657 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $36,696.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,149 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $23,243.22.

On Thursday, April 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.19. 52,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 4.29. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.44.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 558,657 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,573 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 106,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

