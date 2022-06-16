Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 176,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,151,894 shares.The stock last traded at $9.62 and had previously closed at $10.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.1263 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Suzano by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

About Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.