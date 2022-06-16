SVB Leerink Cuts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $60.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.97. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

