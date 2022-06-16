SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the May 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SVFAW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 6,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,015. SVF Investment has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

