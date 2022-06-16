SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 177,732 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,722,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 801,108 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,173,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 481,850 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,097,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 712,503 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 406.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,515,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,516 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,172,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 256,100 shares during the period. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

