Swing One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Swing has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One Swing coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swing has a market cap of $120,036.84 and $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,803,095 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

