Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Trading Down 3.2%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 1,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Swire Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWPFF)

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

