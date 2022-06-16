Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Up 41.6% in May

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Sypris Solutions ( NASDAQ:SYPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

