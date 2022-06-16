Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.28 million. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.05.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,747. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.73. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

