TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,230,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 28,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CICC Research downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,839,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,519,639. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

