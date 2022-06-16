Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $2,602,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,584. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.44. 87,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.46. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $141.29 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

