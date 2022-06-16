TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.09

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.09 and last traded at $93.27, with a volume of 1443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.47.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,601 shares of company stock worth $2,767,306. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.