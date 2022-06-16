Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 34.1% in May

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $261,000.

NYSE:THQ traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 139,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,173. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

